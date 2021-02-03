October 14, 1939 - September 21, 2020
Tucson, AZ - Theodore R. Bollerud, 80, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. Ted was born in Clinton, WI, on October 14, 1939, the son of Charles and Eva (Willitz), and raised on the fami1y farm in Milton, WI. He graduated from Milton High School, enlisted in the Army and then went on to join the Air Force, retiring in 1983. Ted spent time overseas, and his last tour was in Vietnam. He married Ruth Merrill in September of 1967, and they had a daughter, Kristine. After leaving military service, he and his wife and daughter moved to Tucson, AZ, where his wife was from. He worked for a small motors repair business, where he excelled at repairing small engines. There wasn' t much Ted could not fix! His daughter remembers her Dad as always noticing small things, like a haircut or a new outfit she might have! He never forgot a holiday, even when we'd agreed not to celebrate. Sometimes, he made up his own holiday! A superb mechanic, he could come up with unusual fixes: the air conditioner; his daughter's aquaponics system; a shut off for the garbage disposal. He firmly believed that a warm shower and a warm meal could cure anything! Kristine knew her father always believed in her, despite being a girl! Ted and Ruth had just celebrated 53 years of marriage the week before he died, and would have happily celebrated another long stretch of years together. Every November, Ted returned to Wisconsin to visit his brothers and sister, and then go deer hunting with Matt and Rod, and nephews: Chris, Eric, Ty and Noah, up in the Bloomer area. He very much enjoyed deer hunting, and the time spent with the guys; cards; food; stories; and, of course, the venison! Most the time Ted would take some home frozen in suitcases to be enjoyed by his girls! Ted will be very much missed - how lucky we were to have had him in our lives!
Ted is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Kristine; siblings: Ernie (Beverly), Matt (Marilyn), Rodney (Gloria); sister, Catherine (Curtis) Rodeheaver; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Aaron and Steven; nephews, Michael Martin and Michael Raymond Bollerud; sister-in-law, Shirley Bollerud. A Celebration Of Life will be held this summer at the family farm.
