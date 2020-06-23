Kathryn Rose Thorn, 69, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Nativity Of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family requests memorials be sent to The Heartwarming House in Milton, Agrace Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Society. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Thorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

