July 31, 1951 - November 28, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Glen L Stacey (69) passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at Green Knolls in Beloit, WI. Glen was a proud former employee at: Schweiger Industries, General Motors, and Generac Power Systems. A farmer at heart, he loved working in the tobacco fields at his friend's farms; he was always willing to lend a hand. He loved to read, and had a deep interest and keen understanding of history and Native American culture. He was a regular hunter and fisherman; he enjoyed fishing at the Indianford Dam, and taking hunting trips with his brother and friends. Glen was very passionate for football, and never missed a Green Bay Packer game. He was a beloved family man with strong values, and loved spending his free time with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his dedicated work ethic, kindness, and selfless generosity towards others.
Glen is survived by: stepmother, Kay Stacey; siblings, Marie (Shawn) Rose, and David (Pat) Stacey; children, Amber (Joe) Pearson, and Andrew Stacey; grandchildren, Rebecca and Gabriel Pearson; niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Nicolas Rose; and great nephew, Josiah Rose. He was preceded in death by: parents, John F Stacey, and Shirley J (Preston) Stacey; sister, Jill A Stacey; and grandson, Kaleb Pearson.
Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm Thursday December 3, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation services, Edgerton. There will be private family services. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Edgerton is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.