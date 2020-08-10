David L. Klemp, age 70, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5 2020, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. He was born in Milton, Wisconsin, on September 2, 1949. He graduated from Milton Senior High School in 1967. He married his first wife, Deborah Lynn Hilton, on June 27, 1970. Dave worked at General Motors Assembly Plant in Janesville, Wisconsin, for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, and fixing cars and small engines. He was also very good at working with and fixing computers. He was a longtime fan of WWE Wrestling. Dave was always there to lend a hand and had a wonderful sense of humor. He found great joy in spending time with his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren. Dave is survived by his brother (Donald), and two children: Jason (Sara) Klemp and Mary (Ryan) Glass, and three grandchildren (Megan, Trevor and Alexander). He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elsie Klemp, and his second wife Rochelle Halase. A funeral service will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m., and service from 11-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. With the capacity restrictions in place for the visitation, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are required.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hearthside Assisted Living Facility and Cedar Crest Nursing Home for the kind care they have given Dave. Thanks also to Dave’s friends who visited him frequently and provided companionship.
