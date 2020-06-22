Marvin A. Huff, 63, of Edgerton died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday June 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, with respect to current COVID-19 health and safety regulations. Funeral services will be private. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.
