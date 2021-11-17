Grand Marsh, WI - Bertha Ellen Holtz, age 89, of Grand Marsh, WI went home to her Heavenly Father on October 25, 2021, surrounded by family.
Bertha was born on June 28th,1932 in Janesville, WI to Margaret Stigleman and Albert Garber. She was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Milton High School in 1950. She married her husband of fifty-two years, Keith R. Holtz, later that year on October 14th. Together they were blessed with three children; Margaret "Peggy" (Phil), Bruce (Sue) and Richard. In addition to their children, Bertha doted on six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Apart from her family life, Bertha worked for the Rock County Farm where she started as a cook, then moved into a seamstress position and later would run for office as the Union President and win. She loved to travel, often recalling her time "following Christ's footsteps", cruises with siblings or motorhome trips with her family. She was fond of fishing, baking, hunting and always ready to play a game of cards.
We will remember Bertha for her kindness. A woman who would add an extra plate to the table for any and all. Her wit and clever remarks guaranteed to find a laugh. She was a teacher in her own right of what it meant to be humble but proud.
A celebration of life will be held at Hope Lutheran in Milton, WI on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 1:30 PM until 4:30 PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Holtz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.