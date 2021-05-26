May 16, 1954 - May 16, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Maynard A. Griep, 67, Fort Atkinson, is dancing in the sky with our Lord and Savior on his 67th Birthday.
Born on May 16, 1954 at Fort Atkinson to Erwin and Colleen Griep, Jefferson.
Was confirmed at St. Marks Lutheran in Jefferson.
Survived by his mother Colleen Sindermann, Watertown. Siblings; Ron (Jenny) Griep, Beaver Dam, Shirley (Kevin) Magnusson, Eufala, OK, Susan Vick, Watertown, Glenn Griep, La Crosse, Allen Griep, Minneapolis and Carol Griep, Watertown. Step siblings; Phillip (Becky) Sindermann, Tom (Carol) Sindermann, John Sindermann, TN, Georgine (Kevin) Langlois, Mary (Henry) Brown and Greg Sindermann. He is also survived by a number of cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
Maynard was proceeded in death by his father Erwin Griep, step-father George Sindermann, Roy Griep, Terry Gerbig, Dustin Griep, Tim Sindermann, aunts Lorraine Brandenstein, Leona Hoffman, LaVern Zimmermen, uncles Roy Griep and Marion Griep.
On October 24, 1973 he was in an accident at 19 years old as a passenger. He sustained multiple head and body injuries and was in a coma for many months. Had therapy and stayed at Madison Hospital for 6 months. He had been a Boy Scout and went to Niagara Falls with the scouts, Swimmer of year in Jefferson. Most of all a friendly fellow of life, and he rode his bike all around town showing off his talented comical cartoons. He really loved playing Euchre, trout fishing, ice fishing, worked at Opportunities and Aunt Nellies. Maynard was a lover of music and often played his harmonica. Many also knew him as the Dancer at River Fest.
Many special thanks to Kathy Kexel of Abilities where he lived the last few years. The family would also like to send special thanks to everyone at Fort Healthcare.
A memorial service will be held on June 13, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 12:00PM until the time of service. Maynard will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Jefferson at a later time.
Schumutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.