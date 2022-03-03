Curtis Biele

Edgerton, WI - Curt Biele, 73, of Edgerton, WI, returned to his heavenly home on February 19, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend.
Curt was born to Vitous and Lorraine Biele on March 6, 1948 in Chicago, IL. He attended Oak Park River Forest High School, earned his Bachelor's degree at University of Illinois - Chicago Circle Campus, Master's degree at Concordia University, and served in the Illinois National Guard. He married his wife Theresa on August 12, 1972, and they went on to have 3 children - Nick, Tim, and Gina. Curt was an elementary school teacher until 1988, after which he moved with his family to Wisconsin and launched a successful Upholstery business in Janesville. He continued to work passionately and diligently at his business until the date of his passing.
Curt is survived by many loving family members including his wife (Theresa), sister (Beverly [Robert]), children (Nick, Tim [Noelle], Gina [Tylor]), and grandchildren (Ella, Chloe).
Curt will be missed immensely, but his family takes great comfort in knowing that he is with Jesus and our heavenly Father.
A visitation was held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. A memorial service followed at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 25th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Rev. James Janke officiated. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
