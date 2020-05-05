Judith Dowell

Judith Lynn Dowell, 79, of Bluffton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Judith was born May 25, 1940, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to the late Bernard and Ethel (Peasy) Dowell.
Judith is survived by a daughter Kathleen (Kirk) Smith of Decatur, Indiana; son Larry (Carol) Combs of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by a son Bradley Combs.
Per Judith’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service held.
Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church in Decatur, Indiana.
Arrangements by Haggard – Sefton – Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.