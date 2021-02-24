April 8, 1933 - February 17, 2021
Milton, WI - Roger L. Robbins, 87, of Milton, WI, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Roger was born on April 8, 1933 in Janesville, WI to the late Floyd and Lucille (Latzke) Robbins. He was united in marriage on October 6, 1963 to Josephine Clark in Milton, WI. He graduated from Milton High School in the class of 1951.
Roger was a veteran of the Korean War and although he never saw live action, he was involved in the Atomic Bomb testing at camp Desert Rock, Nevada in 1955. He worked many jobs including working 5 years for the Burdick Corporation, 30 years at General Motors and then worked 11 years as an auto parts delivery driver. He was a life long resident of the Milton area except for the two years served in the Army, and two years in California. He loved traveling and music and was always involved in the church choir. He was very passionate about his faith and his church, being involved in many of its' organizations. He loved to travel and would often just get in his car and drive.
Roger is survived by his children: Karen (Dan) Hannan, Rodney (Linda) Robbins, Tracy (John) Green, Rebecca Hannum, Jerald (Noemi) Robbins, Tom Robbins; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Josephine; son: James Robbins; granddaughter: Virginia Hopkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
