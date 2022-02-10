Edgerton, WI - Jean Ann Counter, 83, of Edgerton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her daughters home in Muskego. Jean was born on January 3, 1939 in Missouri, to the late Leslie Earl and Mary (Stevenson) Tefft. She married John Counter on February 4, 1961 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit, WI. After high school, Jean received her nursing certificate and worked for over 30 years as a nurse, mostly at Mercy Hospital. Jean always wanted to help others whether as a nurse or in her personal life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, but no one was more important to her than her grandkids, who were the the light of her life. She loved watching Packer and Badger football games. She always got excited to go to a football games in person, especially the one Rose Bowl she attended. She enjoyed baking cookies and pies, reading and spending countless hours up north with her husband on the land they owned.
She is survived by her three children: Greg (Michelle) Counter of Edgerton, WI, Sharon (Nick) Engel of Muskego, WI and Gary (Julie) Counter of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; six grandchildren: Dylan Counter (Nicole Luebke), Ben Counter (Stephanie Armstrong), Alex Johnson, Kathryn Johnson, Trenton Counter, Addison Counter; other family: Kenneth & Barb Counter, Carol Counter, Mary Bersing, John Nandory as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Counter; daughters: Susan Counter and Jacqueline Counter; parents: Leslie and Mary Tefft; brother; William Chiron Tefft; several sister and brother-in-laws.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 AM until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to any Hospice Organization in Jean's name. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com