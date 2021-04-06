July 30, 1923 - April 4, 2021
Milton, WI - Robert Charles Willett died peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born to Robert F and Jesse V. (Egan) Willett on July 30, 1923. He grew up in Madison, WI, graduated from Madison West High School and served in the United States Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
Bob was married to Lorraine Betty Krueger on August 3, 1947 and the couple lived most of their married life in Milton, WI. He was employed as a professional meat cutter in Madison, Whitewater and Lake Mills, and Milton, a milk delivery person for the Borden Company for 30 years in Milton and worked in retirement in appliance service and delivery and as a school custodian. He loved working with wood and became an accomplished craftsman. He made a number of furniture pieces for the teachers where he worked in addition to that which he made for family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine; one sister, Linda (Johnny Vanderbloemen).
He is survived by his sister, Mona Torgeson; his brother, George Willett; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Appleman; three children, Marna (Don Grosenick), Ginny (Tom Olson) and Bob Jr., (Mary Stadlberger); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as grandchildren: Jeremy (Dani McPherson), Jason (Erin McPherson), Michelle (Rocco Marchionda), Debbie (Andy Kraft), Rob (Andrea Lord), Anne (Joe Tennies), Suzy (Jeff Robbins); and great grandchildren: Zach, Nadia, Austin, Chloe, Adrian, Annalise, Mason, Freddie, Henry and Hattie.
The family of Robert Willett suggests memorials be designated to Agrace Hospice. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, 10am-11am. Private family services to follow. In accordance to Rock County Phase Two Guidelines, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Masks are required. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
