June 19, 1928 - April 21, 2021
Windermere, FL - Robert "Bob" Warren, aged 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Windermere, FL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Bob was born in Janesville, WI, June 19, 1928, the son of Archie and Lucille (Atkinson) Warren. He was raised in Milton, WI. After attending Milton College, he graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1950, and was immediately drafted into the Army. He received his basic training at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and spent the rest of his two years in service at the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas. After his discharge, he worked as a chemist at the Burgess Battery Company in Freeport, IL One day, while commuting from his job in Freeport to Milton, WI, he stopped at a new McDonalds in Janesville, WI and bought a hamburger, fries and a milkshake for 45 cents. He enjoyed it so much, he and a fellow employee at Burgess Battery decided to purchase a McDonalds franchise and opened their first store in 1961. The partners went on to owning 46 McDonalds stores in Michigan, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. Bob retired in 1987 after 26 years with McDonalds.
Bob's other passions included cars, golf and politics. Over the years, he collected and owned several "hot" cars, and he enjoyed driving. Yearly, Bob would drive to Michigan and Wisconsin to see his family, always trying to beat his previous travel times. Golf became a huge part of his life while he was growing up in Wisconsin, and he loved living in Florida so that he could play year 'round. He had been a member both at Bay Hill Country Club and Isleworth, where he competed in many tournaments over the years and had so much fun with his golfing buddies. Politics was also of great interest to Bob, and he was able to attend the White House Christmas Party in 2007 with his daughter.
Bob was loved by his many friends and family. He is survived by daughter, Kristin "Kiki" Warren Roy; his brother, James (Mari Anne) Warren; and nephews: David (Lori) Warren, Mark (Lori) Warren, and Paul Warren. He was predeceased by his parents; and a nephew, Scott Warren.
A private remembrance will be held in Windermere, FL, and a family celebration of life will be held later this summer in Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.