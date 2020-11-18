Linda Kay (Engelbert) Borgwardt
June 15, 1949 - November 8, 2020

Milton, WI - Linda Kay Borgwardt age 71, passed away peacefully at her home in Milton on November 8, 2020. Linda was born on June 15, 1949 to Lawrence and Audrey (Opine) Engelbert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1968. Linda married Donald Borgwardt in 1971 and recently celebrated 49 years of marriage. Linda enjoyed children and worked for the school district at Milton East in many capacities from supervising the lunch hour playground to custodial work. She enjoyed stamping, NASCAR, Brewers baseball, and was a very captive audience when it came to her children and grandson.

Linda is survived by her husband Donald, son Todd, daughter-in-law Kathy Borgwardt, grandson Blake, brother Larry (Deb) Engelbert, and sister Julie (Rick) Lyon. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Troy.

Due to Covid-19 there are no scheduled services for Linda at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.

