Gary A. Anderson, 76, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Gary was born on March 5, 1944, in Janesville to the late Arthur and Florence (Nelson) Anderson. He was a 1962 graduate of Milton Union High School, where he participated in football, baseball and wrestling. He received the American Legion Athletic Award. On May 1, 1965, Gary married his high school sweetheart, Carole Haun in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Gary worked at Plaza Furniture in Janesville for 50 years, retiring as the store manager. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church, Milton.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Carole Anderson, of Milton, daughter, Holly (Jerry Sieren) Anderson, of Orfordville, Wisconsin; grandson, Cody Anderson of Orfordville; siblings: Kay (Bruce) Kenyon, David Anderson, Betty (Pete) Reed all of Milton; special friends: Mike (Carlene) Thrall and Larry Siker; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mark; sister Marlene Van Coulter and infant sister Kathleen.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Collette Gould officiating in accordance with Rock County Phase 2 50% capacity. The family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion to accommodate everyone in attendance. Masks are required. Burial will follow at Milton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
“You were the foundation of our family and will live on in our hearts forever. We will cherish every moment, smile with every memory, and love you always and forever.” - Carole, Holly and Cody.
