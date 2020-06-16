Milton, Wisconsin/Fort Myers, Florida − Robert J. Roherty, Jr., age 61, passed away from Glioblastoma on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville on November 30, 1959, the son of Robert J. and Joan (King) Roherty, Sr. He worked for General Motors, retiring in 2008. Robert married Joyce Flora on November 12, 2019, in Belvidere, Illinois.
Bob loved spending time with family and friends. You couldn’t help but love Bob with his great smile, genuine personality and easy manner. He could be cantankerous at times but in a really humorous way that just made you laugh! Bob was loyal and honest; truly a man of his word. He showed his love through his actions and would do anything to protect those close to him. Although taken too soon, Bob would tell you that he lived a good life and trusted in God’s plan. RIP dear Bob. You are with us still in each new dawn.
Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce; mother, Joan of Milton; brother, Tom (Shirley Leach) of North Ridgeville, OH; brother, Ted (Stefanie Fett) of Janesville, sister, Evie of Fort Myers, FL.; stepsons: Sean (Carrie), Ian, Cooper, Cal (Alayna), Chad, and Nick Kliefoth; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert (1995); sisters, Julie Roherty-Garcia (1996), and Mary Roherty (2001) (Dan Quade); and his beloved walking-jogging companion Jack Russel, Soprano.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Milton. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of your choice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
