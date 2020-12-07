December 26, 1936 - December 4, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - William Fred Jannisch, age 83, of Janesville died on December 4, 2020. Bill was born December 26, 1936 the son of Fred and Helen (Roehrs) Jannisch. He graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1954. On June 15, 1957, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Riedel at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, WI. They shared 63 years of marriage. Bill retired from supervision at General Motors in 1992 with 35 years of employment.
Bill was an active member of the Lutheran Church his entire life. He was a Corvair car enthusiast, restoring and showing Corvairs for many years. He was a member of the Capital City Corvair Club. His other hobbies included golfing and bowling. He enjoyed his days at Rivers Edge Bowl, bowling and playing cards with many good friends.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jeanne; his sons Steven Jannisch; Douglas (Carolyn) Jannisch; his daughter Pamela Leisten; his beloved grandchildren; Jordan Leisten, Hailey Leisten, Michelle Jannisch and his beloved sister, Karen Silverthorn. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Michael Jannisch.
Private family funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Jannisch family.
A special thank you to his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Jannisch for the loving care she gave Bill during his final journey.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME
