March 12, 1936 - July 29, 2021
Cudahy, WI - Ruth M. Posey, age 85, of Cudahy, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born in Onalaska, Wisconsin on March 12, 1936; the daughter of Cyril and Erma (Emery) Cody. Ruth was previously married to Lewis R. Hill for eighteen years, and they lived on Elm St. in Milton Junction. She graduated from LaCrosse High School, worked as a bus driver for Laidlaw for many years, and worked at the Squeeze Inn in Milton Junction for many years where she made many friends.
Ruth is survived by her children: Kathleen Bailey, Lorna (Jeff) Duerstein and Michael (Barbara) Hill; 9 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Cody. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons: Leroy and Kenneth Hill; siblings: Lynn (longtime girlfriend, Kathy) Cody, Carl (Mary) Cody and Sherri Cody; husband, Kenneth Posey in 1997; and boyfriend, Harlan Forester in 2012.
A private family gathering will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com