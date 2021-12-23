Johnstown, WI - Elsie May Johnson, age 100 + 10 months, of Johnstown, Wisconsin, died on November 18, 2021, at her son's home in rural Edgerton, WI. She was born on January 25, 1921, in Beaver Township, Polk County, WI, the daughter of Lars Peter Peterson and Helga Seraphia (Anderson) Peterson. She attended Beaver School in Polk County where she grew up. Elsie taught Sunday School during her high school years and graduated from Amery High School.
Elsie married Donald W. Johnson on October 16, 1943, in Polk County. They farmed near Rice Lake and later moved to Northern Illinois where Don managed farms at Bartlett, IL and Harvard, IL. In 1957 Don and Elsie purchased a farm in Johnstown, Wisconsin where Elsie continued to make her home. Elsie relied on her faith and personal relationship with Jesus Christ to help her husband manage the farm and raise their six sons. She was the beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as aunt and great-aunt. She touched the lives of family and so many others with her kindness, acceptance, and compassion. She had been a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Elsie Johnson is survived by her six sons: Lynn (Lois), Luther (Lori), David (Nancy), Mark (DeEtta), Scott (Jill), Noel (Kris); 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Johnson, on April 10, 2004. Her parents, two sisters, Mathilda and Marie, and four brothers, Lawrence, Melvin, Fred and Clarence also preceded her in death. Her internment took place in Range, WI on November 30, 2021.
