Bernard G Hookstead

May 4, 1935 - July 21, 2023

Milton/Lima Twsp, WI - Bernard (Bernie) Hookstead, age 88, of Milton, WI entered eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.

