Milton/Janesville, WI - C. Richard Anderson, 94, resident of Cedar Crest Assisted Living, Janesville, WI passed away May 25, 2023. He was born May 16, 1929 in Edgerton, WI to Charles H. and Gladys M. (Humphrey) Anderson. He lived his entire life in Milton graduating from Milton Union High School in 1947. He attended Milton College and played on the Milton Merchants baseball team. He married Virginia J. Greenman on June 23, 1950 in Madison WI. He owned and operated the Charles H. Anderson Insurance Agency in Milton for 43 years when he retired in 1996. He was a member of the Milton United Methodist Church, served on the City of Milton Planning Commission and was a board member of The Milton Savings Loan and The Bank of Milton. He is survived by his wife Virginia Anderson, son Paul (Marian) Anderson, Arkdale, WI, son Peter (Vicki) Anderson, Stevens Point, WI, daughter Julie (John) Anderson-Wade, Waukesha, WI and James Anderson, Janesville, WI; grandchildren Jana Anderson, Nicholas Anderson, T. J. Anderson, Trina Anderson and Samuel Wade; great grandchildren Sadie Pusheck, Hailey Anderson and Morgan Anderson. Richard was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing and hunting. He loved spending time at his lake property and was a fan of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks. A celebration of Richard's life will be at Lamar Park in Milton on August 5th from 12 to 3 PM. Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.