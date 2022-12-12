Charles L Mathews

Milton, WI - Charles Leon Mathews (known to many as "Chuck" or "Charlie") age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Stoughton Memorial Community Hospital. Charles was born March 15th, 1947, in Boscobel, Wisconsin, to Charles and Virginia (Adams) Mathews. He graduated Milton high school in June of 1966, then was drafted into the US Army where he served from 1966-1968. After being Honorably discharged he married Donna Rivers in April 1969 at St Mary Catholic church in Milton. They had two children, Linda and Brian. Charles worked for many years with Case IH company in Janesville prior to working and retiring from General Motors in 2010. After retirement Charles worked for Fairway Auto Auction in Edgerton. Charlie enjoyed people and telling stories, as well as always helping others. He was a regular jack of all trades, who could fix anything himself, always saying "if you want it done right, you do it yourself". Charlie had a love for the outdoors spending his time fishing and hunting. Charlie took the time to always include his family and friends while fishing and hunting to ensure the ways are passed down to current and upcoming generations. He looked forward to his annual Hayward fishing trip, and the Mathews Family deer camp in Millston, both traditions of 40-50 years with his family and friends that meant the most to him. He could often be found driving out by the lake or river to see who's fishing, or out for a drive with Donna looking for deer, or as he would say "taking ma for a ride to wash the stink off!" Charlie also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events, which he looked forward to each year, and was their biggest fan. Charlie loved Christmas time surrounding himself with friends and family, as well as the Fourth of July, where he always threw his annual fourth of July party at his house, where anybody and everyone was always welcome. Charles' love for his family and friends was endless, as he was a friend to anyone he met, and had a smile and laugh that were contagious. He will be deeply missed. Charles is survived by, his wife Donna, children Linda Mathews Topp, Brian (Andrea) Mathews, grandchildren Amber (Declan), Jamie, Hunter, Chase: siblings; Christine
(Perry)Munns, Ada (Bob) Pasewald, Gary Mathews, Tom (Leigh Ann) Mathews, Nick (Brenda) Mathews, Richard (Brenda) Mathews, Nancy Krueger, Dan (Beth) Mathews, Patricia Nicks, and Ed (Joanne)Mathews, as well as many Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David Mathews and Nephew Doug Mathews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 on Wednesday December 14,2022 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation time will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial to follow at the Milton Junction Cemetery.
