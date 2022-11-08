Christine J Snyder

October 16, 1963 - November 1, 2022

Milton, WI - Christine J. Snyder, age 59, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Christine was born on October 16, 1963, to Allen and Joanne (Loest) Schaeffer in Hustisford, WI. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in Juneau, Wisconsin. She married Paul Snyder on January 5, 1985 and had six children.

