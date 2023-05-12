D. Dean Birkeness

Milton, WI - D. Dean "Crash" Birkeness, 89, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Huntington Place, Janesville. Dean was born on April 23, 1933, on the family farm in Camp Douglas, WI. He was the 3rd son to Helmer and Ruby (Crawford) Birkeness. Dean married Mary Lou Christensen on April 23, 1955 in New Lisbon, WI. They were married 62 years when Mary Lou passed away. Dean worked for 33 years in the Materials Department at General Motors. After a few years of retirement, he went to work for Data Dimensions, making deliveries to Iowa and the Chicago area for 10 years. He was a member of the Milton United Methodist Church. Dean enjoyed his travels to New Mexico with his wife, camping with his family, and going pheasant hunting with his 2 sons, son-in-law, and grandson, Adam. He enjoyed the 4th of July Celebration by cooking a turkey on the grill and starting the annual water fight with the grandkids. Dean enjoyed being outside working on his house or doing yard work. He really enjoyed his daily walks through Milton and meeting new dogs or his walk to the Milton Family Restaurant for a late breakfast, where he was treated like family. He loved the Green Bay Packers and watching stock car racing.
Dean is survived by his 3 children: Greg (Bonnie) Birkeness of Janesville, WI, Scott Birkeness of Belvidere, IL, Lisa Birkeness of Milton, WI; son-in-law: Robert Albrecht; grandchildren: Sara (Mark) Herrman, Adam (Tara) Albrecht, Quinten Birkeness, Kyle Birkeness, Ashley Birkeness, Jason (Jenny) Stebbins, Heavin (Josh) Bordwell-Yopp; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Arlene Birkeness and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Mary Lou; daughter: Pamela Albrecht; great-granddaughter: Alivia Stebbins; brothers: Colemen (Bev) Birkeness, Wayne Birkeness; brothers-in-laws: Roland and Gale Christensen; grandson-in-law: Chad Bordwell.
Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Milton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Kim officiating. Burial will follow at the Milton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 AM until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Dean's name to the Milton United Methodist Church.
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice, Amy, Natasha, and Gordon for supporting dad, Maddie Frank of Shear Madness for keeping Dad's hair looking good, and Milton Family Restaurants, Abib, Buki and Staff, for watching out for Crash and treating him like family.