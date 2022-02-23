Death notices for Feb. 25, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Mae Kildow, 90, Milton, died February 17, 2022, at home. Private services will be held. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rhythm and Booms event finds new home in Milton Milton School District updates on Second Friday enrollment count Milton students, staff raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin with virtual Polar Plunge Milton School District 'graduate profile' aims to show what students will need Elmer James Ahrens Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!