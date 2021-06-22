Richard Earl Clarke, 87, Milton, died June 18, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. There will be no services at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
