Marsha Ann McLaughlin, 59, of Beloit, died March 30, 2021, at Azura Memory Care. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Eugene Thomas Boldt, 90, in Janesvile, died April 1, 2021, Oak Park Place. Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm (with military rites at 7pm) on Thursday April 8, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
