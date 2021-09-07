Geraldine "Geri" Jensen, 74, Milton, died September 1, 2021, at home. Funeral services are 11:00am Friday, September 10, 2021 at Oakland Seventh Day Adventist, Fort Atkinson. Visitation is Thursday September 9, 2021 from 5p-7p at the Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton and Friday at 10:30a until service at the church.

