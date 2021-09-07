Geraldine "Geri" Jensen, 74, Milton, died September 1, 2021, at home. Funeral services are 11:00am Friday, September 10, 2021 at Oakland Seventh Day Adventist, Fort Atkinson. Visitation is Thursday September 9, 2021 from 5p-7p at the Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton and Friday at 10:30a until service at the church.
Trending Now
-
Massive solar farm plan angers southern Wisconsin residents
-
Ownership of Dave's Ace Hardware in Milton passes once again to an employee
-
Milton-area teens share what’s on their mind in music video
-
Milton High School Class of 1949 holds reunion
-
Capitol Report: Vos pressured as election audits gain momentum within GOP