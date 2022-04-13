Death notices for April 15, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul McMurray, 68, Milton, died March 30 at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday April 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School District hires Julia Garczynski as director of student services Janesville mall manager: Kohl's might be closed for weeks after fire Milton School District adopts new ‘rigorous’ curriculum for grades K-8 Rock County avian flu outbreak was in Janesville backyard flock, state confirms Milton's boys tennis team hopes to be road warriors this season Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin