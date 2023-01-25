Dorald M Robinson, 89, Milton/Whitewater, died January 18, 2023, at home. Visitation time will be from 2pm-4pm Friday January 27, 2023, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton.

Roger S Apted, 82, of Milton, died January 21, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. Private services will be held at Milton Cemetery. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.