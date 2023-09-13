Paul D Vetter, 65, Milton, died September 8, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending with the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton.

Kieth D Kildow, 90, Milton, died September 9, 2023, Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Funeral Services were held 11:00am Thursday September 14, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.

  