Edward Allen Updike
December 17, 1934 - September 7, 2022

Janesville, WI - Edward A. Updike, age 87 of Janesville passed away on Wednesday September 7, 2022. He was born in Seneca Township near Lynxville, WI on Monday December 17, 1934 to Orville and Geneva (Phillips) Updike. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1953, he became a Millwright at General Motors in Janesville. He retired from General Motors in 1997 after 44 years of employment. Ed served in the US Navy on the USS Hornet as a Stock Foreman from 1957 until 1959.

