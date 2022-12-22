Janesville, WI - Eleanor M. Bier of Janesville passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was 90 years old. Born in Chicago, IL, on August 18, 1932, she was the daughter of Joseph and Pearl (Gunkel) Marcinkowski and was a 1950 graduate of Alvernia High School. Eleanor married Alfred J. Bier on October 7, 1950, at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Eleanor moved to the Bier family farm in Harmony Township, Rock County, to begin her life as a farmer's wife, a homemaker, a mother; she was the matriarch every family should be blessed to have. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and was a remarkable cook. Her children and grandchildren learned from her talents and made them their own. She lived on the farm to the last, thanks to her daughter Eileen and her wonderful caregiver Lisa Garvey.
Eleanor and Alfred celebrated both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries, renewing their vows and hosting big parties! Eleanor enjoyed watching over her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She participated in many clubs including the African Violet Society, Rock County Homemakers, and Harmony 4-H. Eleanor was a faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Parish, where among other duties she taught religious education and helped with funeral luncheons. She enjoyed vacations with friends and family across the county, the States, and the world. A trip to the Holy Land was particularly special to her.
She is survived by nine children: John (Mary) Bier of Janesville, Theresa Cummings of Milton, Eileen (Dale) Zimmerman and Gloria Singer both of Janesville, Joan (Jeff) Shadel and Ed (Sue Simmons) Bier both of Whitewater, Bob (Jill) Bier of Avalon, Barb (Mark Jenson) Bier of Janesville, and Patty (Doug) Clark of Milton, 24 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. She is further survived by beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and their families, including a special nephew, Tom Bier. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; and her daughter, Mary Ann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21,2022 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. She will be entombed in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
