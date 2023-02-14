Eleanor R "Ellie" Risch

Milton, WI - Eleanor "Ellie" F. Risch of Milton passed way Thursday February 9, 2023, in Rockford,IL. Ellie was born on June 3,1946 to Edward and Mary (Sirny) Vesely in Mosinee, Wisconsin, and grew up in a wonderful area known as Rocky Ridge. She graduated from Mosinee High School in 1964 and went on to become a hairdresser in both Milwaukee and Janesville. She married James Risch on July 14, 1979 at St. Mary Catholic Church, and they had one daughter, Andrea. Crafts, painting, and gardening were special interests of Ellie's. She took many classes and enjoyed working in various art mediums. Every spring she couldn't wait to start seedlings for her garden. Ellie also loved traveling to Mexico and Europe. Breakfast outings with friends and seeing family were her joys, especially spending time with her granddaughter, Emma, and recently born grandson, Alexander.
Ellie is survived by her husband Jim; daughter, Andrea (Marc) Van Gompel, and grandchildren, Emma and Alexander; brothers, Gordon (Judy) and Vernon (Margaret) Vesely and their families; and sisters-in-law: Doris, Lori and Kathy Vesely. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters and brothers-in law: Mildred (Jack) Schaefer, Rita (Miram) Lenz, Carol (Chuck) Blaszczyk, and brothers and sister-in-law: Kenneth Vesely, Harold (Sally) Vesely, Jerry Vesely, and Russel Vesely.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or any preferred charity in Ellie's name.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of Memorial Services at 11:00 am, Friday February 17, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Father David Wanish officiating. A luncheon will follow in the center. The St. Mary Catholic Church website/Facebook page will be live streaming the services for anyone who cannot attend. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton will be assisting the family with arrangements.