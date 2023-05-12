Esther Folk

March 30, 2023

Milton, WI - Esther Rose Folk, 89, of Milton, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The daughter of Isadore and Anna (Hickner) Tragesser, she was born April 15, 1933 in Tipton, IN. She attended St. Joseph Academy in Tipton and graduated in 1951 from Tipton High School.

