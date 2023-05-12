Evelyn May (Hurst) "Evie" Frank

Milton, WI - Evelyn May (Hurst) Frank age 81, died Sunday March 12, 2023, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Evie was the oldest of two children born to Clifford and Esther (Gollmer) Hurst on July 23, 1941, on the family farm in Warren, IL. Evie was a free-spirited young lady who loved to push the limits, being a social butterfly and loved cheerleading. After high school graduation, she attended cosmetology school and worked in Janesville as a beautician. One weekend, while attending racing events at Elkhart Lake, WI with her friends, Evie met the man that would soon become her husband. Evie and Donnie were married on August 28, 1965. They took up residence in Milton, WI and welcomed their first-born son, Brett Austin Frank, within that first year. Ten months later their second son, Timothy Donald Frank was born. Six years later, their daughter Kelly Jo (Frank) Richardson was born.
Evie was very active in the Milton Jaycees. She enjoyed running the beer tent at the Fourth of July Celebrations, competing annually in raft races held in Wisconsin Dells, and being an active member of her community. She also enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, playing Sudoku, driving her brown Corvette around town, and playing fetch with their dog, Indy. As the boys got involved with football, Evie took over as the director of Milton Youth Football and was instrumental in getting new equipment and official referees. After her boys were older, she worked for the family business, Frank Brothers, doing various jobs as well as weighing trucks at one of the lime quarries.
Once her children were older, Evie went back to finish her degree at Whitewater in Graphic Arts. Evie was very competitive and had a goal to finish her degree before her oldest son Brett did. She accomplished that goal by completing her degree one semester before he did.
Evie had a very big heart that extended far past her own family. She would be described as very friendly and welcoming to many. Evie was unique and unapologetically herself.
Evie is survived by her children, Brett (Tami) Frank, Tim (Gina) Frank, Kelly (Scott) Richardson, brother Austin (Andree) Hurst, grandchildren David, Dalton, Ty (Megan) Tad (Courtney) Tanna, Gabriel, Hannah, Josiah, great-grandchildren, Onika Hughes Frank, Carter Frank, Niece James and Tanaya (Hurst) Nephew Dakota Hurst, and many cousins.
Evie is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Esther, her husband Donald, her grandson Bob Frank, brother-in-law Tom Frank, sisters-in-law Carol (Jerry) Fredrick & Leona (Edwin) Kelsey, and nephew Mark Kelsey.
Visitation time will be Saturday March 25,2023 from 2PM-4PM at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial to follow later at the Milton Junction Cemetery, Milton. WI. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.