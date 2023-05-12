Evelyn May (Hurst) "Evie" Frank

July 23, 1941 - March 12, 2023

Milton, WI - Evelyn May (Hurst) Frank age 81, died Sunday March 12, 2023, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Evie was the oldest of two children born to Clifford and Esther (Gollmer) Hurst on July 23, 1941, on the family farm in Warren, IL. Evie was a free-spirited young lady who loved to push the limits, being a social butterfly and loved cheerleading. After high school graduation, she attended cosmetology school and worked in Janesville as a beautician. One weekend, while attending racing events at Elkhart Lake, WI with her friends, Evie met the man that would soon become her husband. Evie and Donnie were married on August 28, 1965. They took up residence in Milton, WI and welcomed their first-born son, Brett Austin Frank, within that first year. Ten months later their second son, Timothy Donald Frank was born. Six years later, their daughter Kelly Jo (Frank) Richardson was born.

