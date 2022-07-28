Gloria D. Nelson

Milton, WI - Gloria Nelson spent 85 years as the embodiment of a ray of sunshine. She radiated joy and even in the darkest of time, she never stayed behind the clouds for too long. Gloria loved sharing her sunshine and because of this love for others, she was never alone. Everywhere she went, she always bumped into someone she knew and made it a point to stop and catch up with them, even if that meant adding an extra hour to her shopping adventures that she enjoyed daily. People wanted to be stopped by Gloria because her sweet smile and warm presence made everyone who knew her feel at ease and extremely loved. Gloria was as strong as she was giving, caring and selfless. She never hesitated to volunteer a helping hand and took pride in supporting the people she loved. She gave everyone a safe space to be themselves and those who knew Gloria not only knew a life full of love but they were blessed with a life full of laughter. Laughing with family and friends was Gloria's favorite pastime. She was always happily welcoming visitors into her home for hours of storytelling, laughter, Crunchy Cheetos, green bean casserole, burned buns and an ice cold can of caffeine-free Diet Coke.
Gloria (Brewer) Nelson was born on July 10th, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She married her husband of 65 years, Jerald Nelson on February 16th, 1957. She is survived by her Jerry Nelson, three children, Cindy (Steve) Wright, Michael Nelson, Dave (Denice) Nelson, brother Ronald (Shirley) Brewer, sister Karen (Jerry) Mayer and grandchildren Ashley (Dan), Adam, Zach, Lauren, Sarah, Ryan and Ashton Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Nelson.
A private Celebration of Life will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria's name to the Milton Food Pantry and Milton Youth Center. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com