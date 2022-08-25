September 22, 1927 - August 17, 2022

Janesville, WI - Gwendolyn Alice Sunby, 94, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born September 22, 1927, in Janesville, WI to Howard and Alice (Pfeiffer) Holliday.

