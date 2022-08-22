James M "Jim" Cullen

MIlton, WI - James M. Cullen, 66 of Milton, passed away at home Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Jim was born February 21, 1956, to Malcolm and Betty (O'Leary) Cullen. Jim lived his whole life in Milton, where he graduated from Milton High School in 1974, then went on to complete the UW-Madison Ag Short course in 1975. Jim loved working the family farm and dedicated his life to it. He also enjoyed playing softball and being an EMT in his younger years. In addition to farming, Jim was on the Board of Directors for Badgerland Farm Credit Services for 18 years. After selling the cows in 2001, Jim worked as an insurance agent and crop insurance adjuster for several years. Jim was always a big supporter of Milton FFA Alumni, along with the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milton High School football and wrestling programs. Jim could always put a smile on your face with his quick wit and charm. He never ceased to amaze with his knowledge of local and family farm history. Jim was a proud Irishman and looked forward to the annual O'Leary Reunion and Cullen Camp. It is "Kind of a Big Deal!"
Jim is survived by his children Dan (Stephanie) Cullen, Kellie (Scott) Kahle, Shawn (Jessica) Cullen; grandchildren Diezel and Nash Cullen, Chesney and Harper Grahn, Brittany and Conner Kahle and Norah and Rowan Cullen; siblings John (Debbie) Cullen, Carole (DeWayne) Fibrow, Bob (Marci) Cullen and Greg (Jennifer) Cullen, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Malcom and Betty Cullen, the love of his life Mimi Crawford and his great nephew Henry Fitzpatrick.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Parish, Milton, Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Thursday August 25, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and at 10:00 A.M. on Friday August 26, 2022, until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to establish a memorial in Jim's name. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.