James M "Jim" Cullen

February 21, 1956 - August 16, 2022

MIlton, WI - James M. Cullen, 66 of Milton, passed away at home Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Jim was born February 21, 1956, to Malcolm and Betty (O'Leary) Cullen. Jim lived his whole life in Milton, where he graduated from Milton High School in 1974, then went on to complete the UW-Madison Ag Short course in 1975. Jim loved working the family farm and dedicated his life to it. He also enjoyed playing softball and being an EMT in his younger years. In addition to farming, Jim was on the Board of Directors for Badgerland Farm Credit Services for 18 years. After selling the cows in 2001, Jim worked as an insurance agent and crop insurance adjuster for several years. Jim was always a big supporter of Milton FFA Alumni, along with the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milton High School football and wrestling programs. Jim could always put a smile on your face with his quick wit and charm. He never ceased to amaze with his knowledge of local and family farm history. Jim was a proud Irishman and looked forward to the annual O'Leary Reunion and Cullen Camp. It is "Kind of a Big Deal!"