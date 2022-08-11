August 1, 1964 - August 5, 2022
Milton, WI - Joseph Ray Brown, 58, of Milton Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, after a 5-year battle with ALS.
Joe was born August 1, 1964, in Janesville Wisconsin to Ronald and Janet Brown. He grew up on the Milton family farm and attended Milton schools. He graduated from Milton High School in 1982 and attended UW-Madison majoring in agricultural business. After college he worked as an agronomist and sales representative for multiple seed companies, including Pioneer Hybrid for the last 20 years.
Joe had a wide range of interests including music, reading, 3D printing, home brewing, NASA/space, model rocketry, science fiction, cannons, computer science and travel. Joe and Lisa (and often their children) travelled to more than 10 countries, including a trip to Cuba with the band Blondie. Joe was a large supporter of youth through Milton 4H and Milton FFA Alumni.
Joe's kind heart was exceeded only by his sense of humor. His customers were truly his friends, many of whom were people he knew his entire life. Joe wanted everyone to be happy and kind to others. Small everyday acts of kindness can improve the world. Joe courageously battled ALS for 5 years, never giving up. He was continuously inventing and utilizing his 3D printer to improve his ALS journey. He had a wonderful team of caregivers who made every day a joy for both him and Lisa.
Joe is survived by his wife Lisa; daughters Teegan (Jim) Scofield and Mina Heinen-Brown; grandchildren Maddison and Reid Scofield; his parents Ron Brown and Janet Kettle; his brother Rodney Brown and sister Danelle Kenney; and many relatives too numerous to mention (Joe had a very large family). Joe's caregivers included Susan and Christine, his niece Naomi, sister-in-law Linda, uncle Jim, as well as his fabulous breathing technicians Kathy and Bob.
Joe has left us much too soon and he will be missed every single day. Joe and Lisa fell asleep every night holding hands. Joe had a huge personality that affected everyone he met, enriching everyone's lives. Joe made being happy look easy. Please take a moment tonight, go outside, look up at the stars and think of Joe.
Funeral services for Joe will be 11:00am on August 15, 2022, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Visitation times for Joe will be Sunday August 14, 2022 from 4pm-6pm at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and also on Monday August 15, 2022 at 1000am until time of service at the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Milton Cemetery 131 N Janesville Street, Milton. A luncheon repast will follow at Lisa and Joe's farm, 2626 E County Rd M.
The funeral will also be live streamed online for those who are unable to attend, please contact the funeral home day of for information regarding the live stream.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Wisconsin chapter of the ALS Association at als.org/donate