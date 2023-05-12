Judith "Judi" M. Indermuehle (formerly Koch)

November 5, 1952 - April 15, 2023

Dousman, WI - Judith M. Indermuehle, formerly Judith Koch, 70, of Dousman, WI passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Aurora Summit Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Indermuehle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.