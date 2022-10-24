Kay F.E. Nodolf

August 31, 1939 - October 15, 2022

Milton, WI - Kay Frances Elizabeth Thomas Nodolf, age 83, loving wife, mother, and grandmother was called to her heavenly home on October 15, 2022, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Born August 31, 1939, on the family farm in Cobb, WI. Kay was the daughter of Aldro and Melva Thomas. You could take Kay off the farm, but you could never take the farm out of Kay. She loved sharing memories of her farm days. A special parcel of family acreage, Badger Hollow, was one of her favorite places to work, camp, and play over many years. She enjoyed the outdoor farm work, whether it be helping her father fix fences or make hay. Growing up on the farm shaped her life to value family, a strong work ethic, and piety.

