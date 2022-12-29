Keith R. Pike

October 14, 1948 - December 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Keith R. Pike, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born October 14, 1948, in Chicago, Il to the late George A. and Willa J. (Shaw) Pike. He would serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and be honorably discharged.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Pike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.