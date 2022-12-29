Janesville, WI - Keith R. Pike, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born October 14, 1948, in Chicago, Il to the late George A. and Willa J. (Shaw) Pike. He would serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and be honorably discharged.
Keith would graduate Milton High School and go on to the UW Platteville and UW Whitewater to gain a bachelor's degree in social work.
On October 13, 1984, Keith would wed Mary B. Cagney at Gibbs Lake County Park.
Keith was an outdoors fan especially fishing, going on fall trips for the color trek, being a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts, and was so proud of his sons becoming Life and Eagle Scouts, a lover of animals, and being a diehard Chicago Bears fan. His family though was top priority for him especially his two boys but also being over the moon for his grandchildren. Keith was a man who would do anything for anyone and was a very generous and giving person.
Keith is survived by his wife whom he has loved for over 43 years, Mary Cagney-Pike; two sons: Thayne R. Pike and Getty L (Amber) Pike; grandchildren: Getty L. 'Bug' Pike, Jr and Reyna D. Pike; granddog Sonny; siblings: Lucy (Larry) Weidner, Cathy (Bill) Luebke, Robin Courtney, and Dean Pike; father-in-law Jerome Cagney; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law Eleanor Cagney.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME with a service to follow at 1:00 PM including Full Military Funeral Honors by the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. After services people are invited to Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave, Janesville from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family.
Special thank you Fred Hookam, Samantha Fish, and Bill Cagney for all their compassion and love and support for the family.
