Loretta F "Lori" Schrank
Buy Now

January 7, 1947 - January 4, 2023

Milton, WI - Loretta Frances Schrank, "Lori", was three days shy of her 76th birthday when she passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born January 7, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Raymond and Helen (Pasternak) Burkhardt. The third of four children, Lori grew up in Chicago, IL before her family moved to Whitewater, WI. She graduated from Whitewater High School and earned her teaching Bachelor's and Master's degrees from UW-Whitewater. She was a loving and devoted mother to her sons, Benjamin and Andrew. She married the love of her life, Bill Schrank on December 27, 1986 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Schrank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.