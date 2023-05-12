Janesville, WI - Nancy Ann LaSure Beinema, age 88 of Janesville died Wednesday April 12, 2023 surrounded by her family at Willowick Assisted Living in Janesville. She was an only child born to Leslie and Helen Smith LaSure on April 4, 1935. Nancy often spoke of the importance of family and that the love shared is the greatest blessing. Losing her mother at the age of 5 greatly impacted her life. She had many fond memories of spending time with her maternal grandparents in Ames, IA. Her father Leslie later married Doris Watts. Nancy enjoyed going to movies, listening to music and ice skating on Goose Island with friends. She met the love of her life Bill and she cherished spending time with him on the Beinema family farm.
Nancy and Bill were married Jan. 28, 1953 shortly after his return from Korea with the United States Marine Corps. Nancy had attended Janesville High School but completed her senior year in Fredricksburg, VA while Bill was stationed at Quantico.
After returning to WI, Nancy was employed in the legal department of Parker Pen. Together they moved to LaPrairie Township where they farmed and raised their family. After the children were raised Nancy furthered her education at Blackhawk Technical College. She was then employed as a medical transcriptionist for Riverview Dean Clinic in Janesville until her retirement.
Nancy and Bill loved to travel in their RV. Her favorite destinations were the Petenwell Flowage in WI and Destin, FL. She particularly loved the oceanfront and the beaches.
Family was most important to her and they hosted many holidays with their growing family. Faith was also important to Nancy and she was a long time member of the Shopiere United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed bowling with friends for many years.
Nancy is survived by her children; Becky Borgwardt, Jill (Brian) Barbieur, Marcia (Dave) DeLong and Scott (Theresa) Beinema. Her grandchildren; Kathy (Dean) Johnson, Jennifer Kosak, Laura (Chad Marshman) Barbieur, Konrad Barbieur, Chris Barbieur, Erin (Scott) Hamburg, Amy (Gabe) Burke, Michael (Megan) DeLong, Gregg Beinema, Ryan Beinema and granddaughter-in-law Mallory Barbieur. Great-grandchildren; Olivia, Lilly, Clarrissa (Dylan), Kierra, Lyrric, Annalyse, Aryana, Acelyn, Jackson, Vivian, Beckett, August, Molly, Eleanor, Delmar and Mila, also her dear sister-in-law Patricia Backer. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, her husband Bill Beinema Sr, son Bill Beinema Jr, and son-in-law Dennis Borgwardt.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Ed Greenfield will officiate. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, April 21st. until the time of services at the FUNERAL HOME. The Beinema family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association , the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Croix Hospice in her memory.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave behind when day is done."
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Beinema as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.