Edgerton, WI - Paul L. Williams, age 67, of Edgerton, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. He was born in Hillsboro, WI, on June 2, 1955, the son of the late Robert and Emily (Bloor) Williams. He attended Brookwood High School in Ontario/ Norwalk and later graduated from Milton High School in 1973. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Roxie J. Braden on Nov. 8, 1974, in Janesville. He worked for Oak Village Landscaping for many years. Paul loved doing his landscaping, having campfires and the serenity they offered, trout fishing and deer hunting. He would also do anything for anyone and had such great knowledge!
He is survived by his wife, Roxie; 2 daughters, Stacy Williams of Edgerton, and Jenny Fritz of Janesville; 4 grandchildren: Becca, Kaylee, Macie/ Kory, and Wyatt; 4 siblings: Maxine (Allen) Sanford of Edgerton, Caroline (Dan) Jurkowski of Mauston, James (Melodi) Williams, and Sandra (Paul) Lex of Janesville; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kaleb; son-in-law, Matthew Fritz; and 2 brothers, Roger and Robert Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, with Rev. Jim Salimes officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Ontario, WI, at a later date. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made in Paul's name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com