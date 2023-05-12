Milton, WI - Pauline L. Hudson, age 71 of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 5, 2023 at her home. Pauline was born on November 21, 1951 to Leonard and Evelyn (Binger) Krauss in Monroe, Wisconsin. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969 and married Timothy L. Hudson in 1974. They had 3 children, Travis, Kyle and Kelly. Pauline was known for her love of her grandchildren. Anything her grandchildren were interested in she was interested in. She enjoyed baking for holidays, and horses. She loved working for the Milton Nutrition Team at Consolidated Elementary School, doing any job asked of her. Pauline is survived by her husband Tim, children Travis (Lisa) Hudson, Kyle Hudson, and Kelly (Kyle) Schaefer, siblings Steve Krauss and Sandi (Randy) Gulley; and will be especially missed by her grandchildren: Clayton, Colter, Morghan, Karter, Owen, Elayna, Wyatt, Kaylie, and Amberley. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Leonard "Tony" Krauss, Randy Krauss and Susie Krauss.
Services will be planned privately by the family for the future. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.