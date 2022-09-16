February 3, 1959 - September 10, 2022
Janesville, WI - Robert "Butch" Gutheridge Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 10, 2022.
Butch was born to Robert (Bob) and Elaine Gutheridge in Janesville, WI on February 3, 1959.
From a young age, and into his adulthood, Butch was a happy-go-lucky person, who could be found tinkering on, or creating anything with a motor. It began with his first job, in his teenage years, working at Wells Auto. From there he went on to become ASE certified, and then work at both General Motors, as well as GE Healthcare, as an assembler.
Butch liked to fill his spare time with traveling to Door County and Lake Superior with his wife Denise, as well as ATVing, racing RC cars, arranging the tracks for his model trains, and building many beautiful model airplanes. His most recent airplane project was to be painted green and gold, for Denise.
When his kids were younger, he and his daughter, Amy, would build and paint model rockets. They would take them to rocket events at Bong Park and launch them.
If he wasn't building and creating - he could be found fishing, or hunting with his son, Cal, in Black River. While there, they would thoroughly enjoy all the hearty stews and apple pies that were sent along to the hunting camp.
Christmas time was a joy for him, where he was able to celebrate, and watch his grandchildren enjoy the holiday.
Leaving behind to remember, and celebrate his memory are his wife, Denise; children: Amy (Steve) Tucker, and Calvin Gutheridge; grandchildren, Hunter, Autumn, and Aubrey Tucker; Mother, Elaine Gutheridge; siblings; Dennis (Peggi) Gutheridge, and Deb Sission; and niece Amanda (Richard) Kramer.
Greeting him with open arms are his father, Bob Gutheridge Sr.; brother-in-law, Randy Sisson; father-in-law Philip Nofsinger; sister-in-law Dawn Nofsinger, and his grandparents. A celebration of Butch's life will be held at a later time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
