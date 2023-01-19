Stuart R. Paul

March 2, 1925 - January 11, 2023
Milton, WI - Stuart Paul, 97, of Milton, passed away at St. Elizabeth Home of Janesville on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
He was born on his family's farm east of Milton on March 2, 1925, the youngest of four children of Harry and Laura "Mabel" Hull Paul. He graduated from Milton High School in 1943, having served as the captain of the football team, student council president and as a member of the National Honor Society. He was a member of the Lima 4-H Club and enjoyed showing cattle at the Rock County 4-H Fair and Wisconsin State Fair.
He married Marion Hutchins of Rockford, Illinois at the First Congregational Church of Roscoe (IL) on June 26, 1948, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage before Marion passed away in September 2014. Together, they raised five children. In their later years, they enjoyed traveling. Stuart and Marion achieved their "trip of a lifetime" when they traveled to China in 1997 and saw the Great Wall of China. They also traveled to the U.K. and California to visit relatives, Alaska and many state fairs.
Stuart was a lifelong Milton dairy and crop farmer and was proud to see his farm earn Century Farm status in 2013, having been owned by the Paul family for 100 years. Stuart enjoyed building his home and multiple farm buildings, and he planted hundreds of trees on the farm. In 1953, he was honored as an Outstanding Young Farmer by the Janesville Jaycees.
He was involved in the community. With Marion, he was co-chairman of the Milton 4-H Club when club membership numbered 250 youth. He served as a trustee and deacon of the Milton First Congregational Church and on the boards of Harmony Mutual Insurance and the local Production Credit Association. He served on three school boards--for Bullock and Vickerman Schools and Milton School District, the latter when two grade schools and the high school were built at their current locations. He served as chairman of the Lima Township Board, and during that time, participated in a trade mission led by then-Lt. Gov. Scott McCallum to Poland, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia.
Stuart will be remembered as a good farmer and a man who always remembered the birthdays of his children and grandchildren with Hershey candy bars.
Stuart is survived by his children: Charles Paul (Alice) of Whitewater, John Paul (Mary) of Milton, Jane Metcalf (Terry) of Milton, Sue Murphy (Mike) of Monroe and Ann Brown (Warren "Fritz") of Milton. He also is survived by 12 grandchildren--Stephen Paul (Kristine) of Milton, Scott Paul (Samantha) of Waukesha, Sarah Paul of Whitewater, Kristin Williams (Mark) of Fort Collins (CO), Brian Paul (Kristin) of Milton, Kelly Busse (Jake) of Janesville, Erin Olivera (Ryan) of Beloit, Corey Metcalf (Kristen) of Milton, Lauren Metcalf of Janesville, Jill Edwards (Dan) of Fitchburg, Janelle Vogel (Matt) of Mondovi and Matt Brown (Whitney) of Milton--and 12 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; sister Maj. Ruth Smith (Col. Ernest) of Pebble Beach, California & Whitewater; and brothers Walter Paul of Ladysmith & Janesville; and Harry "Red" (Roberta) Paul of Fountain City and Sauk City; and brother-in-law Byron Hutchins (Margaret) of Rockford.
At Stuart's request, no funeral will be held. The family will gather at a later date to spread his ashes at the farm. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is handling arrangements.