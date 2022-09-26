Susan M Conaway

December 7, 1963 - September 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Susan Michelle Conaway, 58 years old, of Janesville, Wisconsin, left for her eternal resting place on September 21, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. Susan was born to James "Jim" and Carole (Benjamin) Coats on December 7, 1963, in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Susan attended Milton High School, and later went on to graduate with her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She has impacted several organizations with her career including, but not limited to, Milton School District as a substitute teacher and Cooperative Education Service Agency (CESA) in Janesville as a job coach for individuals with disabilities. She married the love of her life, David Conaway, on April 15, 2000, at St. Mary's Church, in Milton, Wisconsin.

